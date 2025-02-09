Mangaluru boy injured by falling tree branch; doctors remove 20-cm-long foreign body from chest

MANGALURU: A team of doctors from Wenlock District Hospital led by, Dr Suresh Pai, successfully conducted a complex and high-risk surgery and removed a 20 cm-long foreign body from a 12-year-old boy's chest.
The Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) team performed the life-saving surgery on Sunday morning.
The boy, Kamal Hussain, was injured when a coconut branch fell on him and a wooden piece pierced his neck and lodged in his chest.
The boy's family had migrated from Guwahati in Assam to Akathur in Madikeri and were working at a coffee plantation for the last two years.
The boy was brought to the hospital at around 12.15 am on Sunday and the surgery was conducted between 1.30 am and 3.30 am. The boy is reportedly doing well post-surgery.
Tasar Ali, elder brother of Hussain, told TNIE that the boy was injured when he was taking a bath outside at around 6.30 pm.
"We immediately took him to a local hospital in Madikeri with the help of our owner and asked us to shift him to Mangaluru. I along with my mother brought him to Wenlock hospital in an ambulance at midnight," he said.
"Wenlock hospital doctors have saved my brother's life and the surgery was conducted free of cost," he added.
District Surgeon and Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr D S Shivaprakash said the entire CTVS team of OT staff, and Anesthesia team deserve accolades for their exceptional skill, dedication and remarkable efforts in saving a young life.
"It is one of the special cases and the doctors have performed a risky surgery. A 20 cm long wooden piece was stuck in his chest. Major vessels were not damaged; however, it is not an easy job to remove it. Sometimes during surgery chances of patients succumbing is high due to bleeding," he said.