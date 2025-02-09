Mangaluru boy injured by falling tree branch; doctors remove 20-cm-long foreign body from chest

The boy's family had migrated from Guwahati in Assam to Akathur in Madikeri and were working at a coffee plantation for the last two years.

The boy was brought to the hospital at around 12.15 am on Sunday and the surgery was conducted between 1.30 am and 3.30 am. The boy is reportedly doing well post-surgery.

Tasar Ali, elder brother of Hussain, told TNIE that the boy was injured when he was taking a bath outside at around 6.30 pm.

"We immediately took him to a local hospital in Madikeri with the help of our owner and asked us to shift him to Mangaluru. I along with my mother brought him to Wenlock hospital in an ambulance at midnight," he said.

"Wenlock hospital doctors have saved my brother's life and the surgery was conducted free of cost," he added.