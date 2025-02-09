Rahul Jarkiholi elected general secretary of Karnataka Youth Congress

BELAGAVI: With three MLAs, an MLC and MP already in the family, the Jarkiholi family continues to add more of its members into active politics. Twenty-five-year-old Rahul Jarkiholi, son of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, has become the latest entrant into mainstream politics by taking up the mantle as a general secretary of the state Youth Congress. He won the office-bearers election by a huge margin of 1.20 lakh votes.

The Jarkiholi family was waiting for an opportunity to launch him in the Assembly election from one of the constituencies in Belagavi district. According to family sources, Rahul is certain to contest the 2028 Assembly polls from the district.

Priyanka Jarkiholi, daughter of Satish and elder sister of Rahul, won the Lok Sabha election from Chikkodi constituency last year. According to sources, Rahul may contest as a Congress candidate from Hukkeri Assembly segment, which is currently represented by BJP MLA Nikhil Katti, son of late Umesh Katti, a former minister.

An engineering graduate, Rahul actively campaigned for Priyanka in the Lok Sabha election and was instrumental in making her campaign a big success in Chikkodi.