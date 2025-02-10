Aero India a platform to showcase India’s defence might, says Rajnath

BENGALURU: Calling Aero India an important platform to showcase India’s strength and vision of becoming a self-reliant and secure nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday that the event will promote global partnerships and align with India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives. He was speaking at a press conference on the eve of the event.

Themed around ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, Aero India 2025, set to begin on Monday and last till February 15, will highlight India’s latest aerospace advancements, indigenous innovations and new products from global aerospace companies.

“Aero India 2025 has surpassed all expectations, with over 900 exhibitors, including 150 international companies, and participation from more than 90 countries,” Singh pointed out. The presence of defence ministers from 30 countries and air chiefs from 43 nations shows the importance of the event for both India and the global defence community, he added.

This year, the event will cover 42,000 square metres (up from 35,000 sqm last edition - 2023) and feature over 70 flying displays and 30 static displays. “One of the biggest attractions will be the participation of two advanced fifth-generation fighter jets -- Russia’s Su-57 and the US’ F-35 Lightning II. This is the first time these jets will be displayed together, offering a unique chance to compare Eastern and Western fighter technology,” he said.