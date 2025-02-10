BBMP to compost dry leaves at 1k plus parks

BENGALURU: With winter at its fag end and leaves continuing to wither, the Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited in association with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will send leaves to 1,000 plus parks including Horticulture Department’s Cubbon Park to convert them into compost. The compost will be channelled to parks and gardens in the form of manure.

Chief Engineer of BSWML Basavaraj Kabade said burning of dry leaves can add to the carbon footprint in the atmosphere and also cause fire mishaps.

“We have made arrangements for auto tippers in all the wards to transport dry and withered leaves to the nearest parks. The leaves will be converted into compost at the composting units installed at designated parks,” he said and appealed to the public not to burn dry leaves and instead alert BBMP pourakarmikas or officials. In some areas, residents have composted tonnes of leaves without any support from the government or municipalities.

Anil Chinnaiah from Koramangala 3rd Block who has been running a dry leaves compost unit for the last 13 years said, “We spend up to Rs 10 lakh annually for maintenance. While the land belongs to BBMP, transport, maintenance and collection of dry leaves are taken care of by residents themselves,” said Chinnaiah and added that about 500 tonnes of leaves are collected annually. “When composted, we get 350 tonnes. Farmers and people running plant nurseries approach our unit directly to buy composts. The same model should be replicated across Bengaluru,” he added.