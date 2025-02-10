Bodies of four victims killed in Kumbh Mela accident arrive in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: The bodies of four people of Belagavi who lost their lives in an accident while travelling to the Kumbh Mela arrived in Belagavi on Sunday. Heartbroken families gathered in large numbers to receive their loved ones near Bhutaramanahatti village on National Highway-48 on the outskirts of Belagavi.

The bodies were transported from Indore under official supervision and were received by local representatives and their families. A group of 18 people had set out from Belagavi for the Kumbh Mela. However, on February 8, an accident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, claimed six lives and left 17 others seriously injured.

Among the deceased were four from Belagavi who identified as Sagar Shahapurkar (55); a driver from Basavan Galli; Neeta Badamanji (50) from Kranti Nagar in Benakanahalli Gram Panchayat limits; Sangeeta Maitre from Chhatrapati Shivajinagar; and Jyoti Khandekar from Vadgaon.

Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil coordinated with Indore district authorities to ensure the safe return of both the injured and the deceased. The bodies were received at Bhutaramanahatti by MLA Patil, Sri Ram Sene Hindustan president, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti(MES) leader Ramakant Konduskar, and others. Later, the bodies were taken to their respective localities, where Indore’s deputy tehsildarand police officials formally handed them over to the families.