Couple dies as truck hits bike in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A couple died on the spot after a cement mixer truck collided with their two-wheeler and crushed them. The incident took place near Kodipalya Circle in the Kengeri Traffic police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased, Abdul Basha (68) and his wife Sabana Begum (55) were residents of KG Halli. The police arrested the truck driver, Pritam Chauhan (35) from Jharkhand, in connection with the accident.

The police stated that, Basha and his wife Sabana were traveling on their two-wheeler from KG Halli to the dargah in Konasandra, Uttarahalli. A truck was also moving along the same route. Near Kodipalya Circle, Basha attempted to turn right towards the dargah, and the speeding truck collided with their bike from behind.

The couple fell to the ground, and the truck’s wheels ran over them, causing severe blood loss, the police said. The police further added that after hitting the bike, the driver lost control of the truck and dragged the two-wheeler for nearly 200 meters. The accident was captured on a nearby shop’s CCTV camera.