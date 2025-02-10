‘Felon’ lights up skies, wows crowd in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A huge multitude of Bengalureans, families of Air Warriors, Army, Navy, paramilitary forces held on to their nerves as the Russian Su-57, NATO-christened ‘Felon’ took off, not once but twice, to showcase the display of harmonic and menacing sorties during the final dress rehearsal on Saturday.

The magnificent maiden flight defined not just air superiority, but was a perfect blend of harmony and ultimate power that was the dream of many aviation buffs, who blended well among the thousands gathered to see the full-dress-rehearsal (FDR) in the afternoon.

Sukhoi-57 is a 5th generation stealth fighter aircraft of Russian origin that has already made its mark as a leading super tech managed fly-by-wire, new-age marvel in defence aviation circles. This Russian aviation brilliance is making its debut in this edition of Aero India, and no wonder India has already laid its eyes on it.

Rumours are rife and talks are on as Su-57 could be the next biggest addition to the IAF arsenal after Sukhoi-30MKI and the latest Dassault Rafale.

Leaving geo-political strategic power games aside, for the common man hanging outside on all sides of Yelahanka IAF base, this metallic bird in flight in the pleasant afternoon sun, performed manoeuvres which were nothing short of a Russian ballerina in the Bengaluru skies.

It was a spectacle never witnessed in any of the earlier editions of Aero India, and to watch it was to hold one’s breath to witness poetry on aerial display, with a powerful note of strategic presence that could shift the dimensions of air superiority. If India could crack the sanctions deal and look forward to a superior IAF with a superior 5th Gen super stealth in its own arsenal before the ambitious AMCA project can take off, it would be a powerful addition and would put our nation on a superior edge in the Asia-Pacific region.