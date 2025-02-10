‘Metro fare almost double on our routes after hike’: Commuters

BENGALURU: The first day of the hiked Metro fares saw frustrated commuters, with many vowing that they would avoid using the service henceforth. The requirement of maintaining a minimum balance of Rs 90 on travel cards also drew criticism.

Sreejith S Pai, a Metro commuter who works as senior manager at Oracle, expressed concern over the implementation of the fare hikes. He told TNIE, “Previously, fare stages were Rs 10, 15, 18, 20, 23, 25, 30, 35, and so on. Now, the fare stages are Rs 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and so on. The fare structure should have remained as it was, based on the actual distance, rather than grouping the distances into ranges like 0-2 km, 2-4 km, 4-6 km,” he explained.

Pai, who regularly takes the Metro from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to KR Pura, and then takes a Metro feeder bus to Kadubeesanahalli pointed out how his fare doubled from Rs 33.25 to Rs 60. “It will cost around Rs 50 every day from now on. Although BMRCL claims an average 45% hike, fares have increased from 70% to 110%,” he added.

Piyush Sharma, an IT professional, stated that he would no longer use the Metro. “I take the Metro during the weekends, when I go to meet my friends. I usually park my bicycle at Satya Sai station but on Sunday, I was barred from parking, forcing me to return home and walk to the Pattandur Agrahara station. I went up to Baiyappanahalli and my fare was Rs 60.