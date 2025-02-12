Disruptive tech creating new vulnerabilities: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exhorted the global community to join India in the co-development and co-production of advanced systems, emphasising that the present global security scenario demands innovative approaches and stronger partnerships.
He was speaking at the Defence Ministers’ Conclave ‘Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement (BRIDGE), organised as part of the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Over 162 delegates from 81 countries, including 15 Defence Ministers, 11 Deputy Defence Ministers, 15 Permanent Secretaries, and 17 Service Chiefs participated in the high profile conclave.
Rajnath said that increasing number of conflicts, new power plays, new methods and means of weaponisation, growing role of non-state actors and the emergence of disruptive technologies have made the world order more fragile. The distinction between border security and internal security is getting blurred as hybrid warfare has the ability to target critical national infrastructure even during peacetime, he said.
“Cyberspace and Outer space are challenging the established definition of sovereignty,” Rajnath added. The Defence Minister said that disruptive technologies such as Al, quantum technologies, hypersonic and directed energy are transforming the character of warfare, creating new vulnerabilities.
“These changes would have a deep impact on future warfare, forcing a reassessment of the capabilities required to meet the challenges,” he said while adding that international order and peace cannot be ensured from a position of weakness, and India, under Prime Minister Modi, is leaving no stone unturned to transform defence capabilities.
“We have put in place a conducive policy regime, which encourages investment and production of an entire range of modern state-of-the-art land, maritime and air systems. India’s emergence as a global hub for R&D and innovation in defence is a testament to our capabilities and aspirations.
Our defence industry is well-equipped to meet diverse requirements from cutting-edge technology to cost-effective solutions. We take pride in offering customised support that strengthens the capabilities of our partner nations, enabling them to address their security challenges effectively,” he elaborated.
On the defence startup ecosystem, Rajnath said that India possesses the third largest number of unicorns in the world, and highlighted the unparalleled opportunities for collaboration offered by the thriving Indian aerospace and defence sectors, supported by a significant R&D base and an entrepreneurial spirit. He asserted that India has embraced the vision of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)’ for the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), focussing on key areas such as maritime security, economic development and blue economy.
Rajanth further said that India’s collaborative efforts in combating non-traditional threats such as piracy, terrorism, illegal and unregulated fishing, and climate-related challenges underline the commitment for global cooperative action beyond IOR. He called the BRIDGE initiative a commitment to transforming dialogue into actionable outcomes, fostering partnerships that are resilient, adaptable, and forward-looking.
“Challenges ranging from terrorism and cyber-crime to humanitarian crises and climate-induced disasters transcend borders, and they demand a united response,” he added.
The Defence Ministers while lauding the efforts of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence for organising Aero India, also appreciated the concept of BRIDGE. The delegates conveyed their desire for Transfer of Technology and co-development and co-production of latest equipment and products, terming India as a partner in a resilient supply chain.
They acknowledged India’s role in peacekeeping and its efforts towards upgrading the capabilities of many countries in various fields, including defence, health and education.
The dignitaries collectively agreed to move forward together with the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which was the theme of India’s G20 Presidency.