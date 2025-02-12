Disruptive tech creating new vulnerabilities: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exhorted the global community to join India in the co-development and co-production of advanced systems, emphasising that the present global security scenario demands innovative approaches and stronger partnerships.

He was speaking at the Defence Ministers’ Conclave ‘Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement (BRIDGE), organised as part of the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Over 162 delegates from 81 countries, including 15 Defence Ministers, 11 Deputy Defence Ministers, 15 Permanent Secretaries, and 17 Service Chiefs participated in the high profile conclave.

Rajnath said that increasing number of conflicts, new power plays, new methods and means of weaponisation, growing role of non-state actors and the emergence of disruptive technologies have made the world order more fragile. The distinction between border security and internal security is getting blurred as hybrid warfare has the ability to target critical national infrastructure even during peacetime, he said.

“Cyberspace and Outer space are challenging the established definition of sovereignty,” Rajnath added. The Defence Minister said that disruptive technologies such as Al, quantum technologies, hypersonic and directed energy are transforming the character of warfare, creating new vulnerabilities.

“These changes would have a deep impact on future warfare, forcing a reassessment of the capabilities required to meet the challenges,” he said while adding that international order and peace cannot be ensured from a position of weakness, and India, under Prime Minister Modi, is leaving no stone unturned to transform defence capabilities.

“We have put in place a conducive policy regime, which encourages investment and production of an entire range of modern state-of-the-art land, maritime and air systems. India’s emergence as a global hub for R&D and innovation in defence is a testament to our capabilities and aspirations.

Our defence industry is well-equipped to meet diverse requirements from cutting-edge technology to cost-effective solutions. We take pride in offering customised support that strengthens the capabilities of our partner nations, enabling them to address their security challenges effectively,” he elaborated.