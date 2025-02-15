Karnataka

Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar dies after altercation with auto driver in Belagavi

As Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar was returning to the lodge from the market, his car accidentally brushed against an auto-rickshaw, leading to a heated argument with the auto driver.
The Ex-MLA of Goa Lavoo Mamledar.(File Photo | Express)
BELAGAVI: Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar (69) passed away on Saturday afternoon in Belagavi after a heated altercation with an auto-rickshaw driver. The incident occurred near Srinivas Lodge in Khade Bazar, where he collapsed and succumbed within minutes.

According to reports, Mamledar had travelled to Belagavi for work and was staying at Srinivas Lodge in Khade Bazar. As he was returning to the lodge from the market, his car accidentally brushed against an auto-rickshaw, leading to a heated argument with the auto driver.

Although Mamledar attempted to resolve the situation, the enraged driver allegedly attacked him and slapped him hard. Bystanders intervened and separated them, after which Mamledar proceeded towards the lodge. However, as he climbed the stairs, he suddenly collapsed and passed away. CCTV footage captured the entire incident.

On receiving a tip-off, personnel from Khade Bazar police station arrived at the scene and took stock of the situation. They arrested the accused auto driver, Mujahidil Shakeel Jamadar (28), and have launched an investigation to determine whether the physical assault contributed to Mamledar’s death or if it was due to a health-related issue.

Further details are awaited.

