Goa ex-MLA dies in Belagavi minutes after auto driver hits him

BELAGAVI: Former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar, 69, died here on Saturday soon after he was allegedly assaulted by an autorickshaw driver.

Mamledar collapsed while getting into the lift of a lodge where he stayed around 1.30 pm. Mamledar’s car scraped the autorickshaw in the city earlier in the day. When auto driver Amirsuhil Sanadi, 28, from Ashok Nagar, sought money to get the damage rectified, Mamledar refused, stating that nothing happened to the vehicle. This led to an argument between them and Mamledar left the spot.

The auto driver followed Mamledar and allegedly assaulted him as he was entering the lodge premises. The auto driver assaulting Mamledar and the latter collapsing while getting into the lift inside the lodge can be seen in the CCTV footage from the lodge.

Mamledar was immediately rushed to Belagavi District Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Mamledar represented Ponda in Goa Assembly from 2012 to 2017 as Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party candidate. He later joined Congress.