Decision on BJP state chief by February 20: BY Vijayendra

TUMAKURU: MLA BY Vijayendra on Sunday expressed confidence that he will continue as BJP state president and said the high command will likely take a decision on this by Thursday.

His comments added to speculation in party circles that the high command is likely to announce him as BJP state president on February 18 or 22.

He told reporters that the matter of party state president will be settled after the appointment of district presidents. “The process is going on in Delhi. The central leaders will soon come to the state. They will consult with all the MLAs and take a final decision,” he said.

“The central disciplinary committee has given notice to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. There was also a 72-hour deadline. I will not respond to what happened and what is happening,” he replied to a question.

He said central leaders are monitoring the developments. When Vijayendra’s attention was drawn to Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement that he does not have the strength to serve a notice to Yatnal, he hit back, “Is Rajanna from our party? He is from Congress.”