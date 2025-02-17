Get ready for local body polls, Dy CM D K Shivakumar tells Congmen

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and and KPCC president D K Shivakumar urged party leaders and workers on Sunday to begin preparations for the local body elections in the state, including those for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as the polls could be announced at any time.

He was speaking after inducting former AICC spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa and former MP LR Shivarame Gowda into the Congress on Sunday. Kalappa had quit the Congress as its national spokesperson after nearly 25 years in the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party a few years ago. He left the AAP in November last year.

Welcoming the duo, Shivakumar said, ‘’Senior Congress national leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will participate in the inaugural of the setting up of 100 Congress offices to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the AICC in 1924, before March 10, either physically or remotely.’’

He underscored the need for the party to be fully ready for the upcoming elections, including those for zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The party is working on alliances and finalising the candidate lists, with a goal to secure at least 50% of the seats for women candidates, he said.

The Congress is on track to set up 100 new party offices at key locations. Leaders such as Kimmane Rathnakar and BV Srinivas are leading efforts to lay the groundwork for the party’s operations and to ensure that the buildings come up.

“We have no time to lose,” said Shivakumar. “We need to ensure that our team at every level is well-prepared and that our outreach is maximised. Our strength lies in our unity and the vast network of dedicated leaders within Congress. We are an ocean of support, and more leaders will join as we move forward.” Asked if any of them are sitting MLAs, Shivakumar said, “Let us keep it a secret for now, shall we?”