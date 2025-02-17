Hampi Utsav 2025 to host vintage car rally

HOSAPETE: The Vijayanagara district administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the three-day Hampi Utsav 2025 turns out to be a huge success

As added attractions, the organisers have decided to include adventure shows like sports bike stunts and vintage car rally to entertain the visitors. Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner M S Divakar and his team are regularly visiting Hampi and inspecting the ongoing preparatory work.

A senior official said that in association with a private motor company, the district administration has decided to host bike stunt show this year. If everything goes as per the plans, noted bike stunt performers from international, national and state level will take part in the event.

Besides ‘Hampi By Sky’, various entertainment and cultural programmes will be organised like every year, he said. “We are planning to hold the bike stunt shows on March 1 and 2. There are plans to also include boating and water adventure sports at Kamalapur lake,” he added. The utsav, to be will be held from February 28 to March 2, will be inaugurated by CM Siddaramaiah.