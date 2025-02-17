Man held for cheating Karnataka Administrative Service officer with fake CM’s letter

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man was arrested for faking a chief minister’s office letter and forging Siddaramaiah’s signature to cheat a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer, who is posted as an assistant commissioner (AC) in the city and wanted a transfer.

The accused, Raghavendra, is a resident of Cantonment and hails from Haveri. He earlier worked as a staff member for the private personal assistant of an MLA. He was arrested recently after the Secretary of the Vidhana Soudha filed a complaint against the use of a fake CM’s office letter and signature.

The KAS officer met Raghavendra for the transfer as the latter claimed to have connections with government officials and politicians. Raghavendra assured him of a recommendation letter for the posting and demanded a few lakhs. The officer allegedly paid the money, after which Raghavendra gave him a fake letter with the forged signature of the chief minister. When the AC sent the letter to an official through Whatsapp, it was found to be fake, the police said.

The police learnt during questioning that he had cheated many people in the past, but this was the first complaint filed against him. The police, however, did not disclose the exact amount paid by the KAS officer. Raghavendra was booked for cheating and forgery.