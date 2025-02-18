ENT specialist MLA provides free medical care to constituents in Vijayapura

KUDLIGI (VIJAYANAGARA) : Here is an MLA who is also a doctor. And this has come as a blessing for the people of Kudligi constituency in Vijayanagara district. The area MLA, Dr NT Srinivas, who is an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist, has treated over 6,000 people till now at his public meetings. All for free. So much so that his public meetings now start with announcements being made, asking the audience if anyone needs treatment.
Srinivas is a doctor of medicine (MD) and has worked at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
If any of his patients need further treatment, he recommends them to AIIMS, where he knows a lot of doctors and staff.
He told The New Indian Express, “It is a great opportunity for me to serve the public as their representative and as their doctor. It allows me to solve issues concerning the constituency and also their health. Before the event, my team makes an announcement asking if anyone in the audience is suffering from health issues. I check them, and prescribe treatment. We also give medicines on the spot. The elderly, especially, seek to get treated by me.”
He said, “I have a lot of contacts at all AIIMS hospitals. Over 200 people from my constituency have been treated at AIIMS. I regularly visit government hospitals and check their condition and medicines available there.”
Amarnath T, a resident of Kudligi, said, “Our MLA being a doctor is really good for us. People are treated at his public meetings or events. Also, the medicines are given to us.”