ENT specialist MLA provides free medical care to constituents in Vijayapura

KUDLIGI (VIJAYANAGARA) : Here is an MLA who is also a doctor. And this has come as a blessing for the people of Kudligi constituency in Vijayanagara district. The area MLA, Dr NT Srinivas, who is an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist, has treated over 6,000 people till now at his public meetings. All for free. So much so that his public meetings now start with announcements being made, asking the audience if anyone needs treatment.

Srinivas is a doctor of medicine (MD) and has worked at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

If any of his patients need further treatment, he recommends them to AIIMS, where he knows a lot of doctors and staff.