No pension revision for retirees before 2006 pay revision, says Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court noted that those who retired before the revision of pay through the UGC scheme, which came into effect on January 1, 2006, are not entitled to a revision of their pension.

It said the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), being an advisor to the state in matters of education, cannot dictate terms of governing the service conditions, including the pension of retired employees, in the absence of any binding provision in the UGC scheme.

A division bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and Umesh M Adiga passed the order while allowing an appeal filed by the state government questioning a single judge’s order dated March 22, 2019.

The petitioners before the single judge, who are retired professors and teachers from universities and colleges under the higher education and collegiate education departments, sought pension revisions in alignment with recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Scale Commission and the UGC pay scale.