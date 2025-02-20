MUDA case: Lokayukta police files 11,000 page closure report day after clean chit to Karnataka CM, kin

"If the complainant has any objection, he can challenge it before the magistrate of the Special Court within a week from the date of the notice," it further said.

However, the Lokayukta police would further investigate the case related to the sites allotted by MUDA on a 50:50 ratio on alternative developed areas from 2016 to 2024 and would submit an additional final report as per column 173(8) of CRPC, the notice added.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages), which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3. 16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

However, after the site allocation turned into a major controversy Parvathi wrote to MUDA asking it to cancel 14 sites allotted to her and the MUDA had accepted it.