Police academy, CIIL ink pact to provide language training to cops in Karnataka

MYSURU: In a significant initiative, the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) to provide specialised language training for police officials. This collaboration aims to enhance their communication skills and cultural understanding, enabling them to effectively interact with diverse linguistic communities across the country.

The MoU, signed during the International Mother Tongue Day celebrations, held here on Friday, will facilitate professional language learning for Karnataka Police personnel. In return, the KPA will extend its expertise to CIIL by offering training programmes in security, cyber security, fire safety, and other critical areas.

KPA director S L Channabasavanna emphasised the strength of India’s diversity. “The diversity is the strength of our nation. While we must love our mother tongue, it is equally important to respect and learn other languages,” he stated.

He highlighted the necessity for police officials to be proficient in multiple languages, particularly when they travel to other states for investigations. “Understanding the local language is crucial for effective communication. This agreement with CIIL will help officials gain language skills that enhance their professional efficiency,” he added.

Drawing from his experiences, Channabasavanna recalled an instance in Sudan, where Indian peacekeeping officials felt immense joy when local police communicated in Indian languages.

He stressed that familiarity with local languages makes it easier to gather information and work effectively in different regions. Encouraging officials to learn multiple languages, he noted, “When I was posted in Chamarajanagar, I learned Tamil; in Bidar, I picked up Marathi and Telugu. Learning different languages is essential, and we must also cherish our mother tongue.”