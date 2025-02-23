CM Siddaramaiah gets a respite in the MUDA case; the fight goes on

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police’s closure report in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case has come as a much-needed breather for embattled Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. While legal processes in the case will continue and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe hangs like the Sword of Damocles, the latest development seems to have come in handy for the CM to regain some lost ground, politically.

The consolation in the case — which rattled the state administration and put his party on the back foot — comes amid his preparation to present his 16th state budget, his party gearing up for the local bodies’ polls, and the rising clamour for a change of guard in the party.

The budget will be presented on March 7 during the session that starts from March 3. The report, which came days before the start of the session, is expected to help Congress defang the Opposition’s attack over the issue in the Assembly and the Council. At this juncture, an adverse report from the Lokayukta would have immediately pushed the CM and his government into a major crisis.

As expected, the Congress is using the Lokayukta police’s clean chit to buttress its argument that the MUDA case was a politically motivated move to tarnish the CM’s image. The Opposition, however, is questioning the very credibility of the report by the police officers who are under the administrative control of the state government, with Siddaramaiah himself at its helm. Several senior BJP leaders have even questioned why the sites were returned if everything was above board.

The MUDA had allotted 14 sites in the upmarket Vijayanagar locality in Mysuru to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi as compensation for acquiring 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village on the outskirts of Mysuru. After the case snowballed into a major controversy and the Governor assented to prosecute the CM, the sites were returned to the authority. The Congress has been maintaining that the sites were returned to avoid any further controversy.

The details of the 800-page report submitted by the Lokayukta police to the registry of the Special Courts to try cases against sitting and former MLAs/MPs are yet to be known.