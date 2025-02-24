At 33.2 degrees Celsius, it already feels like summer in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: While the official onset of summer in the Garden City begins in early March, Bengalureans have already begun to feel the heat in February. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru Urban on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature stood at 19.7 degrees. With IMD predicting that Bengaluru weather will continue to be dry, citizens are taking measures to keep themselves hydrated. “Usually, winter comes to an end post Shivaratri, paving way to summer, however, things are changing and the weather in February feels like peak summer.

I try to avoid venturing out during the noon, as it is scorching hot. If I have to step out, I ensure to apply sunscreen, carry an umbrella and a water bottle to keep myself hydrated,” said Darshini, a college student.

“While Coastal Karnataka might experience light rain, the city will continue to be dry throughout this week,” said officials from IMD Bengaluru.

They added that there will be partly cloudy skies with fog/mist in the early morning hours in some areas till February 27. The maximum temperature in the city is predicted to be 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 19 degree Celsius.