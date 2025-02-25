Unable to repay loan, driver, wife, daughter end life in Karnataka

MYSURU: In a tragic incident, an autorickshaw driver, who failed to repay the loan amount, allegedly died by suicide along with his wife and daughter by jumping into Visvesvaraya Canal in Mandya on Monday.

Police said that Masthappa (65), his wife Ratnamma (45) and their daughter Lakshmi (18) committed suicide by jumping into the canal at Yeliyuru near Chandagalu in Mandya. Masthappa has taken around Rs 12 lakh loan from various banks and private moneylenders.

As he was unable to repay the loan, he faced harassment. Unable to bear the harassment, the family decided to commit suicide.

On Monday, Mastappa along with his family went near the canal in the autorickshaw, consumed poison and jumped into the canal. The police and firefighters with the support of swimmers fished out the bodies from the canal between Yeliyuru and Sundahalli villages.

Masthappa’s brother Shankar said Masthappa has taken Rs 12 lakh loan and as the land has not transferred from their father’s name to children, Masthappa couldn’t sell his share of land to repay the loan and committed suicide.