Utsav inauguration today, CM Siddaramaiah likely to skip grand event

HAMPI, HOSAPETE : One of Karnataka’s biggest events, Hampi Utsav, is to be thrown open to the public, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to skip the prestigious event. Vijayanagara district minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said the CM’s presence depends on his doctor’s suggestion.

Siddaramaiah’s absence has led to discontent among the public, with people pointing out that the CM has visited various places, including Mysuru, and if there is a party meeting in New Delhi, he will go but will not visit Hampi.

Vijayanagara district administration is ready to host the three-day Utsav in a grand manner. More than 80,000 chairs and four entry points to the main stage have been kept ready to welcome the public. In all, 3,000 police personnel were deployed and over 500 CCTV cameras installed across the event venue.

Among the six stages is the main stage -- the main MP Prakash stage at Gayatri Mantapa -- which for the first time will host Mahanavami Dibba. Minister Zameer Khan visited Hampi and inspected the final preparations for Hampi Utsav. More than 5,000 artistes from various states and districts are participating in the event.

Kannada film stars Ramesh Arvind, Ramya, Upendra and other artistes will perform. Ten ambulances have been arranged, and drinking water arrangements have been made at 50 places by the district administration. A helpline desk and temporary police station was set up near the main stage in Hampi.