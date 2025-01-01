Karnataka HC stays arrest warrant against Uthappa

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday stayed the proceedings and arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa Aiyuda under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, holding him liable for defaulting in payment of EPF by Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited.

A vacation bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order after hearing a petition by Uthappa questioning the legality of the proceedings initiated against him.

Uthappa stated that he had invested in Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Ltd., and was appointed as its director based on his investment with an understanding that he would play no role in the company’s operations and management. Subsequently, he quit the board over disputes with promoter and managing director Krishnadas Thandand Havade.

Meanwhile, a notice was issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to Uthappa on unpaid EPF dues by the company. He responded to it stating that he was no longer the company’s director and was not involved in its day-to-day operations.

Despite the communication from him, the EPFO issued recovery notices and the arrest warrant against him, holding him liable for the company’s defaults.

COURT ORDERS RELEASE OF COUPLE IN CHEATING CASE

The Karnataka HC on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of a couple who were arrested by the Chandra Layout police in a cheating case. The court observed that the grounds for arrest were not communicated to the couple as per the Supreme Court mandate.

Aishwarya Gowda and her husband, KN Harish, were arrested based on a complaint filed by Vanitha S Aithal, owner of Vaarahi World of Gold, a jewellery store in RR Nagar. Aithal alleged that Gowda had borrowed 14.6 kg of gold worth Rs 8.42 crore by allegedly posing as a close relative of former MP DK Suresh, and did not return it.

Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar observed that the police failed to follow the Supreme Court’s guidelines regarding the arrest. However, the court granted liberty to the police to continue the investigation. The judge directed the petitioners to cooperate with the investigation. The petitioners contended that they appeared before the police for investigation on December 28 and the investigation officer took them into custody without recording the grounds for their arrest.