BJP leader Vijayendra calls on Union Minister Amit Shah, seeks his ‘blessings’ to strengthen party in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Amid the growing internal bickering in Karnataka BJP, state party chief BY Vijayendra called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. Vijayendra’s meeting with Shah comes days after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By meeting BJP Central leaders, Vijayendra wants to send out a strong message to his critics within the party, especially Vijayapura City MLA Bsanagouda Patil Yatnal, that the high command is with him and that there will not be any change in leadership.

“After Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is described as the Iron Man, the bravest Home Minister of the country, met Amit Shah to seek his blessings. Appropriate guidance was sought by explaining the programmes and struggles taken up since last year to organise the party in Karnataka,” Vijayendra posted on ‘X’.

In their meeting, the Shikaripura MLA discussed the BJP’s organisational efforts in Karnataka, including ongoing programmes, struggles, and challenges arising from Congress rule. Vijayendra also sought guidance on how to address allegations against Congress ministers and strategies for strengthening the party in the coming days.

“...His (Shah) organisational skills have always been a source of inspiration for me in the work of building the party. Today’s moments of meeting him, as usual, filled me with even more enthusiasm and confidence to take the organisation to the expected goal,” Vijayendra, who completes one year in office as state BJP chief, elaborated.