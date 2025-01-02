Change in Karnataka unit chiefs’ post, talks on in big 3 parties

BENGALURU: Even as there are no big elections, except for BBMP and zilla and taluk panchayat polls likely sometime this year, talks are on to change state presidents in all three major political parties — Congress, BJP and JDS.

In the ruling party Congress, lobbying is intense as the high command is deliberating on replacing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in adherence to the party policy of one man one post.

Names of ministers Satish Jarkiholi from the ST Nayaka community, MB Patil and Eshwar Khandre – both Veerashaiva Lingayats, have been doing the rounds for a long time.

Since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah represents the AHINDA community – an acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits, the high command is unlikely to consider Satish for the post for now, said a Congress leader. Khandre from the Kalyana Karnataka region would be the best bet as he is ready to quit as minister if given the post.

In BJP, attempts are on to dislodge BY Vijayendra, who has just completed one year in office, and the campaign is led by senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. As it is likely that national party president JP Nadda, who is also the Union health minister, is likely to be replaced, Yatnal and his team wish that there would be a change in the state leadership too.

But the party high command is unlikely to take a risk in Karnataka and would like to consult former CM BS Yediyurappa before taking such a major decision. Incidentally, Vijayendra is Yediyurappa’s son. If the situation demands, former CM and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai could be asked to take on the mantle.