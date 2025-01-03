Karnataka: Deputy SP arrested, suspended after viral video shows him sexually abusing woman

TUMAKURU: A Deputy Superintendent of Police was arrested and suspended after a video, which allegedly showed him sexually harassing a woman who approached him with a complaint, went viral on social media, police said on Friday.

The 58-year-old officer, identified as Ramachandrappa, was posted as DSP in Madhugiri, they said.

In the purported video, the senior police officer can be seen sexually abusing the woman, while is she is seen pleading to let her go.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on Thursday when the woman visited Ramachandrappa's office in Tumakuru to complain about a land dispute.

The woman has alleged that he took her to a room and misbehaved with her, touching her inappropriately.