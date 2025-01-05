Cold wave grips Karnataka, Vijayapura shivers at 9 degrees Celsius

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a cold wave alert for most parts of Karnataka, particularly for north-interior Karnataka.

IMD also issued a Yellow Alert warning of severe cold wave conditions for three districts in Karnataka- Bidar. Kalaburagi and Vijayapura, where the minimum temperature will drop by less than 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

On Saturday, Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, followed by Hassan 10.3 degrees Celsius and Chintamani 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal and HAL airport recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

“An alert has been issued three districts of north interior Karnataka. There will be a dip in minimum temperatures in most parts of Karnataka for the next 2-3 days. This is because of the northerly winds blowing from the hilly regions. No cold wave alert has been for regions of south interior Karnataka, but the region experiencing drop in minimum temperatures is not ruled out,” IMD (Bengaluru) Director in-charge N Puviyarasan told The New Sunday Express.

India Meteorological Department also said that following this, the wind pattern will again change and easterly winds will start to prevail owing to which the minimum temperatures will start to rise and maximum temperatures will see a dip.