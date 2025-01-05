Congress government can’t dance to BJP’s tune: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: With the BJP taking out a massive protest march in Kalaburagi over Bidar contractor Sachin Panchala’s death by suicide, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday claimed that the saffron party leaders are exerting pressure on Panchala’s family to join their stir and issue statements against him and the government.

“I have spoken to Panchala’s family. We will not be able to dance to the tune of the BJP. I have assured the family that it is the government’s responsibility to investigate the case transparently and give justice. After the preliminary inquiry by the CID, certain things will come out which will also be brought to the notice of the family members,” he told reporters.

“Why does the BJP love the CBI? We cannot enact according to the BJP’s script. A life has been lost, it is our responsibility to give justice,” he added.

Responding to Panchala’s sister writing to the Centre, Priyank said, “It has been two days since the CID investigation started and already they have done the spot inspection (mahzar). It is the government’s job to investigate transparently.”

He clarified that whenever the BJP insists that the CBI should investigate cases, it cannot be done. “Were the scams related to ‘ganga kalyana’ and PSI recruitment were investigated by the CBI during the BJP tenure? How many cases have been given to the CBI then. When CBI is telling you that there is no human resource, all cases just cannot be given to them,” he said.

He said the BJP should have helped the family of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil, who had committed suicide during the previous BJP government. “Did Vijayendra go to Santhosh’s house? It is our responsibility to give justice to Panchala’s family without mixing politics into the case,” he said.