Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama visits Bylakuppe camp

MADIKERI: Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate 14th Dalai Lama was accorded a traditional welcome by his followers when he arrived at the Bylakuppe Tibetan refugee camp near Kushalnagar today. As confirmed by sources, the spiritual leader will be at the Tibetian Camp at Bylakuppe for a month on rest.

He will rest for the next month at the Tashilompo Buddhist temple in the Bylakuppe camp. The Dalai Lama, who arrived in Bylakuppe by helicopter from Bengaluru, was received by the Mysore district administration and camp representatives.

The Tibetan camp representative Jigme Sultanim said that he had arrived in Bylakuppe for rest on the advice of doctors in the wake of the extremely cold weather at the Dharamshala Tibetan Centre in Himachal Pradesh. The Dalai Lama recently underwent treatment in the US and is advised to complete rest.

Sources confirmed that this is the 26th visit of the Dalai Lama to the Bylakuppe camp after a gap of eight years and there will be no public programs this time. He arrived at the Tashi Lompo Buddhist monastery in Bylakuppe and offered prayers for some time before leaving to rest. Mysore District Police have made elaborate security arrangements.