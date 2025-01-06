Karnataka releases dos & don’ts to keep HMPV at bay

BENGALURU: Amid concerns over rising human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in China and to ensure public safety, the Karnataka Health Department has issued guidelines for the public on the dos and don’ts.

The department clarified that there is no cause for alarm as no cases of HMPV have been reported in Karnataka so far.

Health officials told The New Indian Express that an analysis of data on respiratory infections such as common cold, influenza-like illnesses, and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), revealed no significant increase in reported cases for December 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The state is prepared to handle any crisis, Dr Ansar Ahmed, Project Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said.

Checklist

Do not self-medicate.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid crowded places and limit contact, specifically if you are unwell.

Do not frequently touch eyes, nose, and mouth.

Do not reuse handkerchief and tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze.