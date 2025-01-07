Couple cheat woman of Rs 3.4 crore, arrested

BENGALURU: The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police arrested a woman, who claimed to be the sister of former MP DK Suresh, and her husband for allegedly cheating a 36-year-old woman of Rs 3.4 crore and 430 grams of gold jewellery. The accused have been identified as Aishwarya Gowda and her husband, K N Harish. Another accused, a bouncer named Gaja, is yet to be arrested.

The police said, Shilpa Gowda, a resident of RR Nagar, filed a complaint stating that Aishwarya befriended her in 2022 and claimed to run businesses in gold, chit funds, and real estate. Aishwarya convinced Shilpa that if she invested in her business, she would get good returns. Believing her, Shilpa gave Rs 65 lakh in cash and transferred additional amount online to various account numbers as suggested by Aishwarya.

In July 2023, Aishwarya requested gold jewellery from Shilpa, claiming it would be mortgaged temporarily and returned soon. She sent bouncer Gaja to Shilpa’s house to collect the gold. However, Aishwarya later stopped communicating with Shilpa and began threatening her, the police said.

It may be recalled that Aishwarya and her husband were out on bail recently after being arrested by the Chandra Layout police for allegedly cheating a city-based jewellery shop owner of Rs 8.4 crore.