Karnataka keen on resolving Pennar water dispute through dialogue, says DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday held discussions with the Union Minister of State for Water Resources and Railways V Somanna on funds allocation for the Upper Bhadra project and Tamil Nadu’s objection to the proposed dam in the Pennar river basin.

“There is news that the promised allocation of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project may be cut. We don’t have much information on that. We are told that the funds will be released,” Shivakumar told reporters after meeting Somanna in New Delhi. He said Tamil Nadu filed an affidavit on January 2 regarding River Pennar water sharing.

“We were supposed to file our affidavit within three weeks, but it was delayed due to the winter session. We have sought an extension. We have been told that a date will be finalised for a discussion between the representatives of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” he said, adding that both states have been asked to resolve the issues through dialogue.

He said the proposed dam across River Markendeya, a tributary of the Pennar, would not affect Tamil Nadu in any way and they are aware of the water scarcity in Kolar district. “It would be a long-drawn and expensive affair if we take the legal route, hence we are considering resolving the issue through dialogue between the two governments.