Six Naxals to surrender on January 8, want Vikram’s death probed

“We are convinced that given the transformation in the country, we can give up our armed struggle for the people as there is an option in the democratic path. Without any pressure we have decided to join the mainstream,” they said. They also said there should be no harassment or hindrance to their democratic fight in the future.

Their other demands include ensuring local tribes can collect forest produce for their livelihood, addressing the issue of paddy farmers and financial aid to address their health issues. “Most of their demands were not personal but general, and were related to the locals, especially forest dwellers which could be met in a phased manner by the government,” Bilidale told TNIE.

“We convinced them that policy decisions cannot be made overnight to which they agreed, and have made up their minds to give up arms and join the mainstream.”