Six Naxals to surrender on January 8, want Vikram’s death probed

BENGALURU: In the hope that their demands will be met, six Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) of the CPI (Maoist) are to surrender before the Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner on Wednesday. Their demands include checking exploitation of the Western Ghats on the pretext of tapping tourism potential, rejection of the Kasturirangan Report, speedy trial of ‘false cases’ against them and stopping harassment by police. They also demanded a judicial probe into the death of Naxal leader Vikram Gowda in the police encounter.
The six are Latha Mundagar, Sundari Kutluru, Vanajakshi Balehole, Mareppa Aroli and Jisha of Wayanad in Kerala, and K Vasanth of Arcot in Tamil Nadu. Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee members Bajagere Jayaprakash, KP Sripala and Parvatheesh Bilidale met them at an undisclosed location and held deliberations. They claimed to have reposed faith in the government after the committee convinced them, and members of the ‘Shantigagi Nagareeka Vedike’ also held talks with them.
“We are convinced that given the transformation in the country, we can give up our armed struggle for the people as there is an option in the democratic path. Without any pressure we have decided to join the mainstream,” they said. They also said there should be no harassment or hindrance to their democratic fight in the future.
Their other demands include ensuring local tribes can collect forest produce for their livelihood, addressing the issue of paddy farmers and financial aid to address their health issues. “Most of their demands were not personal but general, and were related to the locals, especially forest dwellers which could be met in a phased manner by the government,” Bilidale told TNIE.
“We convinced them that policy decisions cannot be made overnight to which they agreed, and have made up their minds to give up arms and join the mainstream.”