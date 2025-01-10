CM Siddaramaiah wants youth provided skills on priority basis

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood to provide skill training on priority to youth enrolled under the Yuva Nidhi scheme.

Yuva Nidhi is one of the five flagship guarantee schemes implemented by the state government, under which it provides financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma-holders. As many as 1,96,000 youth registered under the scheme and Rs 216.38 crore in financial assistance was provided to 1,61,883 youth, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Siddaramaiah on Thursday held a review meeting with the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil and senior officers, during which, the CM directed the officials to increase the enrolment of eligible youth under the scheme. In the state budget, Rs 1,864 crore was allocated to the department. Of that, Rs 1,235 crore has been spent.

The CM also directed the department to submit a proposal to operate Indira Canteens through women’s self-help groups, like Akka Cafes, in the state. He also directed them to provide skill training to women at the Gram Panchayat level.

During the meeting with Medical Education Department officials, the CM stated that additional funds with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) should be spent on improving basic facilities in government medical colleges.

He also directed the officials to take measures to appoint a Karnataka Administrative Services officer at NIMHANS, Bengaluru. He directed the officials to study the reasons for the increase in cancer cases, submit a report, and provide world-class treatment to the patients.