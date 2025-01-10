Prajwal moves Karnataka HC, seeks evidence of sexual assault

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the trial court can continue hearing in one of the cases of sexual assault by former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, but framing of charges should not be done by the trial court till January 16, the next date of hearing.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Prajwal Revanna, seeking directions to the trial court on the score that his application under Section 207 CrPC for the production of certain electronic evidence is not allowed.

Meanwhile, the Additional State Public Prosecutor submitted that whatever concerns the crime registered in KR Nagar police station is furnished to the petitioner. What the petitioner is now seeking is the content of the entire phone that forms part of the forensic report dated June 18, 2024.

The petitioner submits that those images on the phone are necessary and the route of travel of those images would also become necessary. It concerns several victims who would get unnecessarily exposed before the trial court if everything is produced.

Therefore, the Supreme Court has laid down a method of production of electronic evidence in such cases of rape or Pocso, he told the court.