All signatures for sale under Congress government: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that every signature is for sale under the present Congress government in the state.

Slamming Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, he asked him what was the “rate’’ fixed in his department. He alleged that a rate card has been fixed for all postings in that department.

He was reacting to Byregowda’s statement that Kumaraswamy is making baseless allegations against the government as he has turned desperate after his son Nikhil’s defeat in assembly bypolls.

Kumaraswamy wanted to know if the Revenue Department is heading in the right direction. “How much money has to be paid for the Bengaluru assistant commissioner’s post? How much have you fixed? Who all gets this share? I am aware of the system in the Revenue Department. Let Byregowda answer this,’’ he said.

Kumaraswamy wondered why Congress ministers have to convene dinner party meetings to discuss issues related to SC/ST scholarship. “Then why are Cabinet meetings conducted,’’ he asked.

He reiterated his allegations against the state government about 60% commission. When pointed out that ruling party leaders are asking Kumaraswamy for proof, he said Congress leaders, along with contractors, are making such allegations. “Let the government seek documents from these people,’’ he said.

He said that when then opposition leader Siddaramaiah and others launched the PayCM campaign against the then-chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, they did not place any documents before the people. “All they said was that then Contractors Association president Kempanna had made the allegations,’’ he said.