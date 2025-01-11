Three policemen injured and two miscreants shot during arrest of kidnappers on Yellapur-Haliyal road

Narrowing down the remaining suspects, the Mundgod Police pursued them from Khalghatgi and alerted the Yellapur Police to set up an ambush. The Yellapur Police intercepted the group at Dauginal Village, near the Yellapur-Haliyal road. Blocked on both sides, the miscreants attacked the police with sharp weapons and chili powder, injuring three police personnel, including CPI Mundgod Ranganath, PSI Mundgod Parashuram, and Yellapur Police officer Shafi.

Despite the injuries, the police held their ground and managed to shoot two of the miscreants. All five suspects were arrested. The two seriously injured miscreants have been rushed to the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences. According to the police, the injured miscreants were involved in other crimes and had recently been released from jail after serving a sentence.