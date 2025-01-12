No point being satisfied with nuts and bolts, aim must be 100 per cent indigenisation: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

BENGALURU: Atmanirbhar Bharat will only come when the world sees us as a crucible of research and development, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said. Dhankhar, who was speaking at the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) R&D Award Ceremony on Saturday, called for practical research that drives real-world change, urging researchers to stay away from work with momentary importance that ends up gathering dust on shelves.

“Research must be authentic, cutting-edge, and practical. It should correlate with the change you seek to bring about. Superficial research has no value,” he said, pointing to India’s underwhelming contribution to global patents.

Dhankhar, who was speaking among Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and BEL CMD Manoj Jain, encouraged BEL to lead the semiconductor revolution, from design to manufacturing, while also hand-holding startups in the field. “This is the need of the hour. Establish India’s position in global supply chains through friend-shoring. Identify startups that require hand-holding and nurture them,” he emphasised.

On indigenization, the Vice-President said the focus must extend beyond components to engines and core materials. “There’s no point being satisfied with nuts and bolts. Our aim must be 100-per cent indigenisation that others recognise and seek from us,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of fostering innovation early, Dhankhar called for igniting the spirit of research in schools and colleges. “Our young boys and girls are often unaware of the enlarged basket of opportunities. The National Education Policy has brought a positive shift towards skill orientation, but the spirit to innovate and engage in research must be inflamed in schools and colleges,” he said.

The VP also underscored the need for greater participation in impactful research to position India as an economic powerhouse. “We are one-sixth of humanity, but our presence in global research remains minuscule. Those in managerial and governance roles must take the initiative to change this,” he stated.