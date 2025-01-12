Patil Yatnal questions BY Vijayendra over BJP’s Assembly poll debacle

VIJAYAPURA: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been at loggerheads with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP state president BY Vijayendra, has questioned why a meeting called for former party MLAs by Vijayendra on Friday, failed to discuss the causes which led to BJP’s defeat in the Assembly polls.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Yatnal said, “The meeting was attended by former BJP MLAs, who lost the Assembly polls. The question should have been asked, ‘who is responsible for their defeat?’ Why is the BJP state president talking to them now, nearly two years after the polls?”

In a sarcastic remark against Vijayendra, he said the organisers of the meeting should have admitted candidly that the MLAs lost and became ‘former’, because of some BJP leaders’ (referring to Vijayendra) internal pact with the Congress in the polls. “If there was no internal pact, our MLAs would not have become ‘former MLAs’, and we would have been in government. But now, the question should have been discussed in the meeting as to who was behind their defeat?” he again asked.

He claimed that Vijayendra and his team had now called a meeting of former MLAs only because of the pressure exerted by him (Yatnal) and his team. “The media should now say that the former MLAs got some respect from the state president, because of Yatnal and his team,” he mentioned.