This cowherd facilitated surrender of Naxals in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Gowramma, a tribal woman, played a key role in the surrender of six Naxals before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru a few days ago.

Gowramma, a cowherd, worked as a messenger between the government and Naxals. She is Annugowda’s wife and hails from Kittaleguli near Kigga in Shringeri taluk.

While taking her cows for grazing in the forests, she used to bring messages from Naxals to the government and take messages back to them. Gowramma knew the hideouts of some of the surrendered Naxals and used to interact with them. The Naxals too trusted her and believed that she would not reveal their whereabouts. Among the Naxals, Latha Mundagaru met Gowramma frequently.

She passed the letters from the Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee to Latha. The Naxals, who went through the letters and the rehabilitation package offered, reposed faith in the government and decided to surrender, said committee member Parvatheesha Bilidale.

A letter from former Naxal Suresh Angadi to his wife Vanajakshi Balehole, one of the surrendered Naxals, is said to have influenced them to take a decision to surrender. Angadi was severely injured in an attack by a wild elephant while trying to escape from ANF personnel in Kerala’s forests sometime ago.

In his letter, Suresh spoke about the diminishing support to the Naxalite movement by the present day youth, who are tech savvy. He stated that there are options to fight for justice in democracy. He also narrated how is getting medical care and how well he is being treated by Kerala government officials and police.

SP played key role

“Superintendent of Police (Internal Security) Venkatesh Prasad, during his stint with ANF, played a key role in collecting information on Naxals and their contacts, which came in handy for negotiations for over six months,” Parvatheesh said. A team, including two members from the committee and writer Bajagere Jayaprakash and Shivamogga-based advocate KP Sripala, worked effectively and succeeded in bringing the six Naxals to the mainstream through negotiations.