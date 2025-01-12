‘Trend of appointment driven by patronage, favouritism a concern’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

BENGALURU: Taking a potshot at various states for its approach of holding on to some of the officials favouring them by giving an extension of service in government, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said, “Extensions in service, extensions in any form for a particular post are a setback to those who are in line. Extension indicates that some individuals is indispensable. Indispensability is a myth.

Talent abounds in this country. No one is indispensable. And therefore, it lies in the domain of public service commissions at the state and the central level that when they have a role in such kinds of situations, they must be firm.”

Delivering the inaugural address at the 25th National Conference of Chairpersons of All-State Public Service Commission at Bengaluru on Saturday, the VP expressed concern over ‘the visible’ trend of appointment driven by patronage, and favouritism.

“We must account ourselves to our conscience. We cannot have a public service commission Chairman or a member, wedded to a particular ideology or an individual. That will be undoing the essence and spirit of the framework of the constitution,” he said.

He also stated that post-retirement recruitment is a problem. In some states, it has been structured. Employees never retire, particularly those in the premium services.

They get several ad-hoc nomenclatures. This is not good. Everyone in the country must have due and that due is defined by law. Any largesse of this kind is antithetical to what was visualised by the framers of the Constitution.

As an honest candidate and aspirant, have time and again been subjected to re-exams due to paper leaks and scams in recruitment. Expressing his concern, Dhankhar said, “This is a menace. You have to curb.

Your fairness of selection will have no meaning if paper leakages are there,” he said. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who was also present on the occasion, said Public Service Commissions are pillars of democracy, upholding meritocracy and fairness, and contributing immensely to governance.

He said tackling challenges such as paper leaks remains a top priority for Karnataka. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chairman of UPSC Preeti Sudan, and Chairman of Karnataka Public Service Commission Shivashankarappa S Sahukar were present on the occasion.