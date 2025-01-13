JDS to elect new Karnataka chief in two-and-a-half months

BENGALURU: Union minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday revealed that the NDA ally will elect a new state president within the next two-and-a-half months. The move is part of the party’s efforts to revitalise its position in Karnataka’s political sphere.

At a crucial meeting held in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy explained that while no discussions on potential candidates for the role took place, key decisions were made regarding internal reforms. These include organisational elections, membership drives, and preparations for upcoming district and taluk panchayat elections - all pivotal for strengthening the party’s foundations.

“We will elect the state unit president through an election by April,” Kumaraswamy confirmed, fuelling speculation about the future leadership.

Critics, however, pointed out that this move may be aimed at avoiding criticism over the appointment process. They recalled the controversy when former JDS state president CM Ibrahim was ousted, and Kumaraswamy took over without a proper election. At the time, Ibrahim had criticised the party for not holding an election.

Despite this, Kumaraswamy affirmed, “Our focus will be on those who are truly dedicated to the party’s progress. I will also be more hands-on in organising activities.”

Addressing allegations that his role as Union minister has led to a leadership vacuum in the state, Kumaraswamy countered by clarifying his work schedule, which involves spending four days a week in New Delhi and the remaining time on party affairs.

“I am committed to the party’s growth, with scheduled visits to Mandya and crucial organisational meetings,” he asserted.