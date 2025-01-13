TNIE photojournalist Shimoga Nandan no more

SHIVAMOGGA: TNIE photojournalist Nandan Gowda (57) passed away in the early hours of Sunday due to heart attack at a private hospital. Widely known as Shimoga Nandan, his photojournalism career spanned over three decades.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Nandan had an illustrious career, during which he worked with The New Indian Express, Kannada Prabha, and other Kannada dailies.

Renowned for his creative photography, he focused on capturing the lives of ordinary people, often highlighting their struggles. Beyond his work as a photojournalist, Nandan was an environmental activist, known for opposing projects harmful to the environment.

During his career, he won several state-level awards, and his photographs were featured in exhibitions across the state and the country. His last rites were performed at Rotary Crematorium.