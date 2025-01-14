New father's joy turns to tragedy as he dies in hospital courtyard unable to afford shelter

Yet, as she rested in the hospital’s ICU with her newborn, Shivagopalaiah found himself sleeping outdoors, unable to afford even the nominal Rs 30 fee for the dormitory facility meant for caregivers and attendants of patients. Despite his hardships, he was determined to stay close, fearing he might be needed by the doctors at any moment as his wife and newborn baby were in the ICU.

Over three nights, he braved the cold, clinging to the joy of his son’s birth while silently enduring his own struggles, physical and financial. But on Monday morning, that endurance ended as his lifeless body was discovered in the hospital’s courtyard.

According to Suresh, a fellow attendant who had befriended him during the hospital stay, Shivagopalaiah’s struggles were evident from the start. “He had no money, not even for a meal. We helped him get food, and one of the doctors gave him money to buy milk powder for the baby. He was so happy about the newborn baby…”