CM Siddaramaiah reprimands DC in public, gets slammed

What irked people was Siddaramaiah addressing the DC without respect. The debate is now over the irony of politics riding roughshod over education and merit. A large number of netizens demanded that the chief minister apologise to the deputy commissioner.

But others, especially Congress followers, are trying to defend the CM, saying the DC did not follow the protocol. But the BJP pointed out that it was a private function, and the names of delegates were written on the chairs they were expected to occupy. The CM addressing the senior officer in “singular” is not acceptable, it said.

A senior BJP leader said the incident clearly showed Siddaramaiah’s arrogance. “We should respect everyone. It was an embarrassing moment for the DC, who is the top officer in the district. We demand that the CM apologise to the DC immediately,” he added.