CM Siddaramaiah reprimands DC in public, gets slammed

HOSAPETE: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come under severe criticism from people and the BJP for reprimanding Vijayanagar Deputy Commissioner MS Divakar at a recent public event.
BJP leaders, jumping at the opportunity, slammed Siddaramaiah, saying the incident was humiliating not only to Divakar, but to the entire IAS community.
A video clip of the incident, recorded on Sunday, and which has gone viral on social media sites, the chief minister is seen getting angry over the DC sitting next to seers at a mass marriage programme in Hoovina Hadagali. Even while speaking on the microphone, Siddaramaiah instructs the DC to vacate the seat in the front row and to go to the back.
What irked people was Siddaramaiah addressing the DC without respect. The debate is now over the irony of politics riding roughshod over education and merit. A large number of netizens demanded that the chief minister apologise to the deputy commissioner.
But others, especially Congress followers, are trying to defend the CM, saying the DC did not follow the protocol. But the BJP pointed out that it was a private function, and the names of delegates were written on the chairs they were expected to occupy. The CM addressing the senior officer in “singular” is not acceptable, it said.
A senior BJP leader said the incident clearly showed Siddaramaiah’s arrogance. “We should respect everyone. It was an embarrassing moment for the DC, who is the top officer in the district. We demand that the CM apologise to the DC immediately,” he added.