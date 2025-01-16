852nd Sri Siddarameshwara Jayanti celebrated in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru came alive with cultural fervour as the Nonaba Lingayats marked the 852nd Jayanti of Sri Siddarameshwara, honouring a tradition that has endured for over 800 years.

With deep roots in the agricultural communities of Tumakuru, Hassan, Chitradurga, and parts of South Ballari and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, the Nonaba Lingayats have long been a cornerstone of the region’s cultural and social fabric. This year’s celebrations, which coincided with the festival of Sankranti, underscored the community’s enduring bond to both tradition and the land they till.

Historically a political force to be reckoned with, the Nonaba Lingayats once commanded significant representation in Karnataka’s Legislative Assembly, with as many as seven MLAs and ministerial roles.

Chairman, State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority and former Engineer-in-Chief with the Public Works Department, B Guruprasad, spoke to The New Indian Express about the deep historical roots of the Nolamba tradition.

“The Nolambas trace their lineage back to the Pallava rulers of the 4th century AD. This tradition, celebrated in honour of Sri Siddarameshwara, is held in profound reverence within our community. We continue to celebrate this occasion each year in various locations, ensuring that the spirit of our ancestors lives on.”