From Valmiki ashram to anthill Lalbagh flower show to enthral Bengaluru from today

BENGALURU: The iconic flower show at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden organised ahead of the Republic Day will begin on January 16 (today). The 217th flower show is themed around Maharshi Valimiki and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Nearly 5.5 lakh flowers will be used to create a replica of the hut in which the sage resided. Also, a 10-ft tall statue of Valmiki will be on display along with a replica of an anthill, in which he meditated. Also, a replica of the ashram of Valmiki will be recreated, evoking the setting at the Triveni confluence of the Tamasa, Sona, and Gandaki rivers in Chitwan National Park in Nepal.

At the entrance of the Glass House, exotic orchids such as dendrobium, vanda, mocara, and cattleya, and other flowers will welcome the visitors. Apart from the usual fruit and flower show, competitions on Ikebana, vegetable carving, bonsai, and Dutch flower arranging will be held, said an official.

Hundreds of kgs of chrysanthemums and 1.5 lakh Dutch roses have been used to make the anthill model.

The official said that resource persons, members of the Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeeth, Rajanahalli, and representatives and members of several other organisations have given their suggestions to design the flower show.