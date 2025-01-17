CET 2025 to be held on April 16, 17

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the dates for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and four other major professional entrance exams on Thursday. CET for professional courses including engineering and veterinary sciences, will be held on April 16 and 17, with applications open from January 23 to February 21. The Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates is scheduled for April 18.

For the first time, the dates for all professional entrance exams have been announced simultaneously, providing greater clarity and coordination across departments. Moreover, unlike previous years, candidates are no longer required to upload documents online, simplifying the application process.

The CET scores will also be used for admissions to courses such as Yoga and Naturopathy, B-Pharma, Pharm-D, Agricultural Science, and B.Sc (Nursing).

This year, a single form will be used for all courses, including medical, dental, Ayush, architecture, BPT, BPO, and allied health sciences. Candidates must register online and pay the application fee. They can log in using their own mobile number, with a one-time password (OTP) sent for authentication.

Each mobile number can only be used for one registration. Caste, income certificates, and 371(J) RD numbers entered by candidates will automatically fetch reservation details. Moreover, the academic records will be fetched through the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS).

Candidates can download a claims certificate. Those marked as ‘Successfully Verified’ will not need to visit any office. Others must submit documents to their respective colleges for verification. Automated SMS updates will keep candidates informed at every stage of the process. PU colleges in the state will handle document verification through KEA-provided login credentials.

Candidates applying under NCC, sports, ex-servicemen, CAPF, Scouts & Guides, or Anglo-Indian quotas must submit certificates in person at KEA on dates announced post-exam.

Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said there would be no changes to the announced dates, ensuring clarity and uniformity in the examination process.

CET 2025 schedule

April 16 Physics (10.30 am) and Chemistry (2.30 pm)

April 17 Mathematics (10.30 am) and Biology (2.30 pm)

April 18 Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates

Other entrance exams

April 24 to May 10 Applications will be accepted for following courses

May 31 Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET)

May 31 PGCET for ME, M.Tech, and March

June 22 MBA and MCA Admissions

June 22 M.Pharma, Pharma -D Admissions