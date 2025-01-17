Dacoity at Sahakari Sang Bank in Mangaluru; items worth Rs 12 crore stolen

MANGALURU: An armed robbery was reported at Sahakari Sang Bank at Kotekar near Mangaluru on January 17.
The incident took place between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm.
According to a statement from the Mangaluru City police commissioner, a group consisting of 5-6 individuals, aged between 25 to 35 years entered the bank wearing masks.
They also carried weapons including a pistol, a talwar, and a knife. At the time of the incident, 4-5 employees were present in the bank.
The accused were speaking in Hindi. They threatened the staff and forced them to open the vault that contained gold jewellery, and other valuables.
The culprits fled the scene in a black Fiat car.
Preliminary estimates suggest the value of the stolen items is around ₹10-12 crores, though detailed assessments are underway.
The Commissioner said that multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the case and apprehend the accused.
Efforts are being intensified to track the suspects based on available leads and technical surveillance.