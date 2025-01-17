Dacoity at Sahakari Sang Bank in Mangaluru; items worth Rs 12 crore stolen

MANGALURU: An armed robbery was reported at Sahakari Sang Bank at Kotekar near Mangaluru on January 17.

The incident took place between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm.

According to a statement from the Mangaluru City police commissioner, a group consisting of 5-6 individuals, aged between 25 to 35 years entered the bank wearing masks.

They also carried weapons including a pistol, a talwar, and a knife. At the time of the incident, 4-5 employees were present in the bank.